Success for academy sailing series team

LAND Rover BAR’s academy team has stolen the spotlight in the first event of the 2018 Extreme Sailing Series.

The event, which took place in Muscat, Oman, saw the British youth team take its first race win of the season.

The team threw their all into the final three races of the day, taking the win in the competitive double points round to secure fourth place overall.

Helmsman Leigh McMillan said: ‘It was a really solid effort by all the guys on the Land Rover BAR Academy team to come away with fourth place here in the first event.

‘As a new team, gelling and working through all the little teething issues, it has been a steep learning curve and the guys have done a fantastic job at getting it all up and running in such a quick time.

‘To win the last two races was a great finish to the event and just shows what we’ve got in front of us moving forward and to win three races over the course of the four days was a great performance by all the guys in the team.’