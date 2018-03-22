Millions invested into yacht harbour

Have your say

NEW five-star facilities will be opened at a yacht harbour later this week.

Sailors at the Beaulieu River Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour will be able to make the most of 11 luxury rooms with free wifi, an on-site chandlery open seven days a week and cycle hire.

The building will also include a fully-equipped laundrette to refresh clothing and linen after days or weeks afloat, as well as facilities for sailing families and disabled visitors.

Costing £4m, it is the latest in a series of investments along the Beaulieu River – close to sailing centres in Cowes, Lymington and Hamble.

The site will be officially opened on Saturday, March 24 by Round the World race winner Mike Golding OBE.

Harbour master Wendy Stowe said: ‘We have listened to what our customers want and provided new facilities with a unique and natural charm.

‘The building offers five-star touches, a relaxing place to read the paper and sleek, modern services.’