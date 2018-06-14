Portsmouth Regatta saluted as Modral-Gibbons celebrates

Have your say

Jon Modral-Gibbons is celebrating overall success at the Portsmouth Regatta last weekend.

Sailing Tempest Born Slippy, not only did he receive the Portsmouth Regatta Cup but the Tempest national awards, too.

As far back as the 1830s the regatta was a major event in the city’s calendar.

In 2014, with the Victory Class and the Portsmouth Sailing Club, it was reborn to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Albert Yacht Club.

Since then it has grown in size and significance.

And it was certainly the year’s most prestigious sailing event in the Eastern Solent when it returned last weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud with varying wind strengths produced challenging conditions for all classes – but particularly the black group consisting of Solent IRC Series, Club Class J109s and Sunsail Fast 40 fleet.

The white group, Victorys, Squibs and Tempests, managed four excellent races on day one and therefore were content with two races on day two.

Racing ended at midday on Sunday with wind dropping to force one.

With support boats, there were almost 90 vessels on the water – making it the largest sailing event in these waters for many years.

Around 200 people attended the prizegiving, with excellent awards made possible by principal sponsors Sunsail, together with Wight Link, Hyde Sails, Camber Wines and RS Divers.

Regatta chairman Miles Linington thanked the team for their hard work throughout the last year making the event possible.

In particular, he mentioned sailing secretary Russell Peace and regatta director Adrian Saunders, whose untiring energy had made a good regatta into a great one.

Preparations are already in hand for the 2019 event to be held on June 8-9, with many of this year’s entrants pledging to return and at least one additional class is expected.

The regatta’s official charity – the Andrew Simpson Foundation – held a raffle, which was very well supported.

For full results and further information about Portsmouth Regatta 2019 visit portsmouthregatta.org