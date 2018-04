A SCHOOL student from Portsmouth has seen major sailing success – and this is just the start of her journey.

Matilda Nicholls, 16, from Portsmouth High School, has won the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Youth under-19 Laser Radial Championships in Largs, Scotland.

The achievement means that Matilda will now go on to represent Team Great Britain at the World Sailing Youth Championships in Texas later this year – an honour given to just one sailor each year.