Scott Campos and Richard Andrews celebrate second successive Best Pairs Championship triumph at Smallbrook Stadium

Scott Campos and Richard Andrews successfully defended their Best Pairs crown at the Smallbrook Stadium last Thursday, writes Rob Dyer.

The London Loonies duo, managed by Isle of Wight fan Sarah Elliott, held off Leon Flint and Chad Wirtzfeld (Keen’s Warriors) in the final to lift the crown for a second successive campaign.

Campos, who will travel to Belle Vue Colts with the Wightlink Warriors in the National League on Monday night, pointed to a great start as a key factor in the victory.

‘It’s great to win this for the second year,’ he said.

‘Rich and me knew it was important to avoid last places and to starting off with a maximum over Leon and Chad set us up nicely on the night.

‘In the final we knew Leon had the set up and would probably make the start, so getting second and third was the plan.

‘I’m pleased we made it count.’

Six sponsored pairs took to the track to contest the annual meeting with some sparkling individual performances.

Teenager Jason Edwards, of Mildenhall Fen Tigers, showed all the panache of a future star alongside Morgan Williams in the Stamford Bridge Renegades team.

Flint was a late replacement for Warriors’ talent Georgie Wood, who was ill, and he demonstrated all the flair that has earned him a place in Great Britain’s under 21 World Team Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Warriors skipper Ben Morley suffered only one defeat in six outings riding with Connor King for The Three Amigos.

But it was Campos and Andrews, from Plymouth Gladiators, who topped the scoresheets to set up a semi-final against Connor Coles, of Stoke Potters, and Warriors’ Chris Widman.

And the defending champions progressed to the grand final when Andrews passed Widman to join Campos in the minor places.

A heavy fall by home talent King handed Flint and Wirtzfeld victory in the second semi-final.

But Campos and Andrews rode smartly to avoid last place in the final and bank back-to-back titles.

Flint will line-up against Wirtzfeld and the Warriors for Belle Vue Colts in Manchester on Monday night.

Wood and King are expected to be fit for the clash with the powerful hosts.