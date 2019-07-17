Scott Campos and Richard Andrews defend Best Pairs crown at Smallbrook Stadium

Have your say

Scott Campos and Richard Andrews will defend their Best Pairs crown at the Smallbrook Stadium tonight (7pm).

The duo emerged victorious from one of last season’s most exciting meetings on the Isle of Wight.

In a thrilling climax, Campos produced a stunning overtake on the final bend to clinch the title.

And after rain forced the cancellation of the latest renewal last month, Barry Bishop is delighted to have rescheduled the event.

The Wightlink Warriors co-promoter said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to stage this meeting again.

‘It is one I have been looking forward to since the start of the season as it encourages the riders to be aware of their team partner and work together.

‘Team riding is something of a lost art in modern-day racing, so it will be interesting to see if the pairs can plan a strategy that works for them.’

Six pairs will battle it out for the title across 15 heats, two semi-finals and a grand final.

Ben Morley and Connor King, Georgie Wood and Chad Wirtzfeld and Connor Coles and Chris Widman are among the contenders.

Ryan Terry-Daley returns to partner Danno Verge, while Jason Edwards and Shaun Tedham will also have their eyes on the prize.

Bishop added: ‘After the outstanding show in the Four Team Championship final, I know the Warriors are full of confidence.

‘And with our handpicked visitors eager to impress, it looks like another night to savour.’

Anyone aged 37 is entitled to free entry as part of the club’s season-long promotion. Gates open at 5.30pm.