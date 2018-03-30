Shock N Awe 27 set to be explosive at the Mountbatten

Have your say

Portsmouth’s premier mixed martial arts and kickboxing fight card is gathering pace.

Shock N Awe host their 27th event at the Mountbatten Centre on Saturday, April 28.

Twenty-five professional and amateur MMA and kickboxing fights have been earmarked for the Shock N Awe show, which is a sister company to Southsea’s GYM 01 gym.

The main event will see Ollie Davidson return to the cage for the first time in more than two years.

The 4-2 charge took time out of the sport to concentrate on work commitments and was forced to relinquish his lightweight title due to his inactivity.

Davidson faces Igor Gerasimov, who is travelling over from Lithuania for the bout.

Brian Adams, GYM 01’s head MMA coach and co-promoter, said: ‘They’re not all released yet but we have 25 fights planned for when the event comes around.

‘There are quite a few good scraps on their. The main event is Ollie Davidson against Igor Gerasimov.

‘Ollie was the Shock N Awe lightweight champ but he had to vacate that and this is his first fight back.

‘Igor trains with some legit guys and it should be a very good fight.

‘He’s not like a journeyman Lithuanian in this country – he’s travelling over to come and take the fight.’

GYM 01 fighter Gywn Barry makes his professional MMA debut on the card against former Shock N Awe light heavyweight amateur champion Gareth Hales.

Meanwhile, there is an amateur welterweight title fight between fledgling talents Seb Gardener, from Mad Hatters, and Andy Roberts BJJ charge Issam Kurdi.

Adams expects both fights to be explosive.

‘Gwyn is making is pro debut against Gareth Hales, who is Shock N Awe’s former light heavyweight amateur champion,’ he added.

‘Those two match up really well together and we thought why not. I think it will be an entertaining one.

‘Seb Gardener is fighting Issam Kurdi for the amateur welterweight title.

‘Seb is 3-0 and is a little phenom. He’s good on the ground, good on the feet and is very athletic.

‘He faces Kurdi, who is like him – tough and athletic and from another good gym.

‘When you get a fight like that, you know you’re going to see a pro-level fight and they’re going to go far.’