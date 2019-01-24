Have your say

Al’s Club thrashed Cowplain Misfits 10-2 in Portsmouth & District League division three.

Rich Howell and Andy Howell put them 5-1 ahead despite the efforts of Dave Weadon, writes Graham Simper.

Kenny Morgan and Carl Smith made it 10-1 before Dean Bates salvaged the last frame.

Al’s Club now have a 12-point cushion at the top.

Waterlooville B lost ground as Leigh Park dug in for a draw at Aston Road.

Keith Neil gave them the lead but the dependable Dave Riddell replied quickly.

Copnor Xcels also had to work for a 6-6 draw as Craneswater Dandy called.

Mel Davis made skipper Rob Dandy happy but the mood soon changed as Jason Russell beat him 2-0.

Alexandra Bowls and the Butler Boys also finished all square but there was a little more action.

Shaun Croxford and Martyn Williamson won the first and last two racks but Matt Sheath and Ian Cotton dominated with two each in the middle of the match.

Broadoak have not won a home match so far and it was the same old story against Cowplain B as they crashed 9-3..

They lost the first eight racks as Roy Steere, Gary Curtis, Pete Gorvin and Will Garrett potted well.

The last two were a lot better as Lance Cornwall won both his against Richard Williams and Gerry Wheeler drew with James Curtis.

In division one Craneswater A killed the joy of the Cowplain Z exploits in the Peter Rook Cup and thrashed them 11-1 on their own territory.

Stu Calver, Rob Kirby, with a 41 break, and Mike Talmondt won the first six.

But Dave Rees stopped the whitewash with a 1-1 against Andy Boulton.

Chris Bishop and Pedro Ferguson finished it off.

Copnor A did not trouble Portchester X and crumbled 8-4 at Castle Street.

Matt James and Mark Kingswell were too good for the city side.

Bobby Terry hit breaks of 45 and 38 but Emsworth still went down 8-4 at Craneswater Z.

Aaron Brett, Ade Binding supported skipper Ian Carter well.

Jamie Wilson knocked in a 53 as Waterlooville B won by the odd frame at Bellair.

Matt Small and Tony Lee put Craneswater Q ahead but their club-mates in the R side pulled things around for a 7-5 victory.

Harry Yard, Martin Richardson and James Sorrell did the damage to earn the win.

In division two Waterlooville Allstars lost their perfect record at second-placed Copnor D but they are still way ahead in the race to top division.

The home side battled through late on for a 7-5 verdict with doubles from Bob Baldacchino, Lee Rendle and Steve Green.

Mike Dorey, Mark Richmond and Ade Pledge were a match-winning trio for North End Bowls as they got the better of Gas for whom Keith Jones scored in the 8-4 outcome.

Waterlooville C won by the same margin against Copnor E.

Andy Pycroft, Dave Pink and Gary Wilton were all on target.

Norman Bradfield was the best visitor.

Jon Challacombe did well for Pompey Royals but home advantage counted as Paul Merrett and Wayne Talley saw Emsworth B over the line with a 7-5 win.