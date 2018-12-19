Boulton leads the way as Craneswater A make it business as usual

Have your say

It is business as usual in Portsmouth & District League division one with Craneswater A in command at the top.

They cruised to a 9-3 win against their Z team.

Skipper Andy Boulton stole the show with a splendid clearance of 97 against Craneswater club stalwart Arthur Newland.

Rob Kirby made a 37 and Mike Talmondt also contributed to set the early pace with two each.

Then Mark Jones hit back.

Stu Calver drew with Ade Binding before Chris Bishop finished the job.

Second-placed Waterlooville A are eight points adrift after a 6-6 draw with Emsworth A at Aston Road.

All the action was early with good starts for Nick Fegan and Jamie Wilson (43 and 31 breaks).

All the other frames were shared.

Copnor A were in better shape with a comfortable 9-3 win at Craneswater Q.

Mark Tillison won four frames via the five-man rule and Lee Eden won his two.

The latter beat James Gray despite an effort of 37.

Greg Jones showed his class with a break of 66 to help Bellair to a 7-5 win against Craneswater R at Havant.

Paul Jagger made a 44 break before doubles by Phil Skinner and Lee Harding.

It was close throughout as Martin Richardson and Harry Yard scored for the Southsea outfit.

Steve Hughes and Andy Hall, who made a 47 break, gave Cowplain Z a similar result against Portchester X.

The Castlemen got off to a flyer as Mark Kingswell beat Terry Hickley.

Waterlooville Allstars are 12 points to the good in division two.

Mark Lloyd starred as they coasted home 9-3 against Cowplain Gas.

The talented young cueist ran in breaks of 63, 43, 39 and 32 to give them a good start, then Carl Fuggle equalised.

The relief did not last long as Simon Munday, Chloe White and Pascal Richard got to work for the Allstars.

Second-placed Copnor D did well early on with Wayne Rendle registering a break of 60 in the opener.

However, it was the only double of the evening as Waterlooville D were edged out 7-5.

Waterlooville C also battled well at Emsworth B with a 6-6 draw.

Dave Pink and Zack Truscott potted well but Wayne Talley and John Morrison left it even.

North End Bowls moved away from the bottom with an unexpected 10-2 win over Pompey Royals.

The quartet of Mark Richmond, Colin Elliott and the Pledge boys were happy with their work.

Al’s Club are top of the division three chart after an 8-4 success at Broadoak.

Gary Linter, Paul Ashmore and Rich Howell bagged a brace each to lead 8-2.

The last Stationsider Simon Flemming stopped the rot.

Waterlooville B slipped down as The Butler Boys shocked them 8-4.

Shaun Croxford potted well for a 37 break and Martyn Williamson made a 38 break.

They really had their eye on the ball with two racks each.

Craneswater Dandy dominated the early frames against Cowplain B.

Brian Elsegood, Mel Davis, Nick Hutton and Ioan Moon made it 8-0.

Gary Curtis hit back with a 32 break and his son James won his as well to make it 9-3.

Alexandra Bowls won by the same margin at Cowplain Misfits.

Dave Weadon saved the home side at the end after Phil Taylor, Alan Freemantle, Matt Sheath and Karl Davies enjoyed the early play.

Andy Chambers and Tony Horten edged Copnor Xcels to a 7-5 win against Leigh Park as Bill Parsons kept it close.