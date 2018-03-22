Boulton’s century sees him take centre stage

Have your say

SKIPPER Andy Boulton has played second fiddle to team-mate Mike Talmondt all season for Craneswater A.

Talmondt hit two century breaks as he grabbed the headlines.

Ioan Moon

However, their final win over Leigh Park saw a relaxed Boulton upstage everyone with a clearance of 116.

Pedro Ferguson rattled in a 79 and Rob Kirby a 37.

The Workies slipped down to division two as Stu Calver and Tony Hansford took the scoreline to 11-1. Danny Lumsden stopped the whitewash.

Sam Tindall, Emma Bonney and Nigel Ward pulled second-placed Waterlooville A through to a 7-5 win against Copnor A at Aston Road.

Lee Eden and Jon Sunderland kept it close.

Emsworth lost 7-5 to Cowplain Z. Frank Baxter Andy Hall and Steve Hughes provided the shocks despite the efforts of Gavin Mengham and Nick Fegan.

Jason Tame was happy with a draw against Bellair. A late double Justin Andrews boosted them. Paul Jagger and Tony May were on target for the Havant gang.

In division two Copnor Xcels and Emsworth should drop down.

Cowplain Gas dispatched the Originals with an 8-4 win as Neil Kirby, Paul Lees (33) and Ray Pitman delivered despite the efforts of John Morrison.

Rob Derry and Garry Green gave Waterlooville C a 7-5 win over Xcels who had a winner in Tony Horten.

Dave Glover bagged his normal brace for Copnor D but Colin Norton, Pascal Richard and Mark Lloyd showed they a way above this level.

Copnor E fell away after a good start. Steve Orchard and Paul Chivers helped Pompey Royals to a 7-5 win against the more experienced outfit.

North End Bowls dropped down a league to balance the fixture list but were promoted from division three.

Al’s Club suffered an 8-4 home defeat to Alexandra Bowls. Matt Power, Ian Coton and Paul Taylor killed their dreams.

Broadoak and Waterlooville B both chalked up 8-4 victories over Craneswater and Cowplain B. Simon Cornwall and Ben Hounsome shone.

Craneswater’s Ioan Moon made use of his 20 start to beat Copnor’s Dave Glover to win the Terry Cole over 50 event 3-2. Peter Rook received a lifetime achievement award from vice chairman John Wyatt.

by Graham Simper