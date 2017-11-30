Champions crush Leigh Park to extend the gap

Have your say

Reigning champions Craneswater A moved further ahead in the Portsmouth Snooker League division one table after thrashing Leigh Park 11-1.

The Southsea outfit were at their very best with Andy Boulton, Mark Kirby, Pedro Ferguson and Rob Kirby clinching the first eight frames.

Richie Burnett prevented the whitewash before Mike Talmondt won the final two frames.

Second-placed Waterlooville A kept up the pressure on Craneswater A with a 9-3 victory at Copnor A.

Kieran Gell, James Budd and Simon Munday, who notched a 63 break, propelled the Aston Road side into a 6-0 lead.

Steve Toms played well for Copnor to defeat Emma Bonney, but Nigel Ward completed the victory for the hosts.

Cowplain Z and Emsworth drew 6-6, with Gavin Mengham and Steve Hughes both delivering doubles respectively.

Jason Tame and Justin Andrews were on target as Portchester X nicked a 7-5 success at Bellair.

Mark Lloyd’s half-century break could not prevent Waterlooville Allstars slipping further down the division two table.

They suffered a 7-5 home defeat against Copnor D.

The visitors started in rampant form as Steve Green, Dave Glover and Tony Simmons put Copnor on the verge of victory with a 6-0 lead.

Lloyd then struck a 63 break for Allstars, with Pascal Richard and Colin Norton also helping muster a fightback for the hosts, but Copnor gained the frame they needed for the win.

Leaders Post Office faced second-placed Craneswater Q. And it was the Southsea outfit who took the spoils, winning 7-5 to close the deficit on the London Road-based side.

James Gray and Graham Tregardine were the tormentors-in-chief for Craneswater.

Derek Foster, Norman Bradfield and John Oldfield were all on song as Copnor E cruised to a 9-3 triumph at Pompey Royals.

Bradley Baldwin and Wayne Talley inspired Emsworth Originals to a 7-5 success against Cowplain Gas.

Waterlooville C dug deep to defeat basement side Copnor Xcels 7-5.

Tony Horten won the last two frames for the city outfit but Waterlooville sealed the success.

Things are tight at the top of division three.

Waterlooville D’s 8-4 win against Cowplain Misfits moved them two points clear at the top on 57 points.

But North End Bowls, Als Club and Alexandra Bowls share second place just two points behind.

North End thrashed Leigh Park B 11-1 to storm up the table. Als beat Alexandra 8-4 on their own patch.

Meanwhile, Craneswater Dandy and Broadoak were forced to share the spoils, likewise in Cowplain B’s clash against Waterlooville B.