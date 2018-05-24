Chloe White so happy after historic Cuestars double

Have your say

CHLOE WHITE has made Cuestars history for the second time in two weeks.

A fortnight ago, the 16-year-old from Havant became the first girl to win a rankings title on the South of England under-21 circuit.

And now she’s the first girl to do the double.

White, who is based at Waterlooville Sports Bar, beat home player Shane Kearns 2-0 in the final of the silver tour championship play-off at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon.

The women’s world number 26 took the first frame on the black and the second on the pink.

Earlier, she topped the round-robin group and then beat Ally Pollard 2-0 in the last-four.

White, who revealed she’d had a new tip fitted the previous day by her coach Colin Norton, admitted it had been a tough tournament.

She said: ‘It was very tiring, I was up early and we finished late.

‘It’s been a long day. It was tough because in a group of six you can’t afford any slip-ups.

‘I’m really happy. I didn’t expect it at all. At the beginning of the season, I didn’t have any expectations.’

The end-of season finale was sponsored by Jesters Snooker Club and Nice Clean Ltd.

Portsmouth potter Samuel Laxton produced the performance of his short career to land the Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour Championship.

The 13-year-old admitted he couldn’t believe what he had achieved after winning the end-of-season finale at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon.

Laxton beat the phenomenally talented Londoner Ronnie Sullivan 2-1 on three black-ball games in the last four.

And he then defeated Riccardo Drayton by the same score in the final.

He said: ‘I feel so good, I can’t believe I won it. I thought I was going to go out to Ronnie in the semis. He played so well.’

A small crowd had gathered to watch the end of his match against runaway rankings winner Sullivan.

Left with a tough black into a middle pocket, Laxton held his nerve.

He added: ‘There was a lot of pressure on it but when it went in, I was so happy.’

Laxton took the first frame of the final against Drayton, the rankings runner-up from Chandler’s Ford, and edged the decider following some top-quality safety play from both players.

‘I thought I’d thrown it away when it went one-all because he had the momentum,’ said Laxton.

‘Riccardo is a great, great player. We have great safety battles. He can pot. I can pot. It was good.’

Report by Tim Dunkley