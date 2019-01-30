Have your say

Copnor A gained revenge on Craneswater A in the top flight of the Portsmouth & District League. Mark Tillison, Ant Lacey and Scott Compton put an end to the long-standing champions’ unbeaten record with an 8-4 success.

A Mike Talmondt reply was not enough for Craneswater, writes Graham Simper.

Aaron Brett rolled in breaks of 41 and 32 for the Craneswater Z crew.

Ade Bunding also served them well against Waterlooville A well but it did not stop the Aston Road gang moving closer to Craneswater A with an 8-4 win.

Jamie Wilson, Richie Burnett and Sam Tindell held all the aces.

Heath Smith and Dave Rees gave Cowplain early hope before Craneswater R hit back for a 7-5 win with two apiece from Liam Melia, Harry Yard and Grant Vernon.

Jason Tame and Darren Inch shone for Portchester X.

But Lee Harding and Greg Jones pegged it back to a 6-6 draw for Bellair.

Emsworth A were always in front as they enjoyed an 8-4 win at Craneswater Q.

Phil Andrews, Tommy O'Neil and Gavin Mengham ruled despite the efforts of Matt Small who beat Bobby Terry.

The top two in division two went further ahead with easy victories.

Leaders Waterlooville Allstars won 10-2 at North End Bowls.

Colin Norton registered breaks of 67 and 39, while Pascal Richard ran in a 57 on his way to a double.

Skipper Chloe White, Mark Lloyd and Callum White also bagged a brace.

Mike Dorey hit a 61 but he got no help from the other bowlers.

Zack Truscott could not stop second-placed Copnor D thumping Waterlooville C 9-3.

Dave Glover, Wayne Rendle, with a 51 break and a 37, Tony Simmons and Lee Rendle took complete control.

Copnor E got off to a good start against Pompey Royals as Peter Rook and Derek Foster won the first four.

Then Jason Orchard and Paul Chivers retaliated.

John Oldfield made it 6-4 but Jon Challacombe left it at 6-6.

Craig Skeggs, Steve Wilson and Darren Harper were prominent as Waterlooville D won 8-4 at Emsworth D.

Paul Merrett was the best potter for the home side.

Al’s Club lost their perfect record in division three against The Butler Boys as Shaun Croxford hit a nice break of 47.

They trailed 6-4 but Paul Ashmore won the last two racks to escape 6-6.

Second-placed Waterlooville B made the most of it by beating Cowplain B 8-4.

Kelvin Connor, Keith Neil and Matt Johnson put them in charge, then Gary Curtis cut the deficit late on.

Broadoak were happy after seeing off Craneswater Dandy 9-3 at Hilsea.

Alexandra Bowls also did well beating Copnor Xcels 8-4.

They led 7-1 going into the last frames with doubles from Kelvin Davies, Matt Sheath and Dave Harfield.

But then Wayne Laxton and Dean Russell won three of the four remaining to reduce the final margin.

Cowplain Misfits slumped to another heavy defeat as Leigh Park beat them 9-3.