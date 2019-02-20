Craneswater A keep their dominant form going with big win against club-mates

Have your say

Craneswater A continued their domination of events in the Portsmouth & District League as they swept aside the R side.

Mike Talmondt started the ball rolling in an easy 10-2 victory with a steady break of 50, writes Graham Simper.

Pedro Ferguson, Andy Boulton and Stuart Calver quickly followed suit to see the team go seven points clear at the top of division one.

Second-placed Waterlooville A found it tough along the A3 at Cowplain Z and managed an 8-4 win thanks to Phil Watson who won four frames due to the five-player rule.

Copnor A battled to a 7-5 win over Emsworth thanks to Dan Compton and Steve Toms.

Chris Hardyman made sure it was tight throughout.

Greg Jones set Bellair up for a 10-2 success at Craneswater Q with visits of 47 and 32.

Paul Merrett and Rob Healey made it 6-0 but Tony Lee stopped the rot.

Phil Skinner won the next two for the Havant men and the home team gave two away without playing.

Mark Lloyd was on song for division two leaders Waterlooville Allstars with visits of 59 and 46 as they won 9-3 at Emsworth B.

Simon Munday, Pascal Richard and James Budd also won both. Jim Baldwin kept the score down.

Waterlooville C also recorded a 9-3 victory as Dave Pink, Zak Truscott and Gary Wilton did well to send North End Bowls packing.

Copnor E and Cowplain Gas shared the spoils.

Norman Bradfield and John Oldfield scored for the home team, however, Garry Swatton and Neil Kirby had other ideas.

An early brace for Steve Wilson gave Waterlooville D a 7-5 success at Pompey Royals.

Al’s Club are a mammoth 16 points clear in division three after beating Leigh Park 9-3.

Gary Linter fired a 33 break. Kenny Morgan and Paul Ashmore also made it look easy on the Portchester baize.

Waterlooville B were poor against Copnor Xcels and suffered accordingly in a 9-3 result.

Jason Russell and Tony Horten were inspired before Ben Hounsome won the last racks.

Shaun Croxford gave the Butler Boys the lead against neighbours Cowplain B before Roy Steere and Will Garrett sealed the visitors a 7-5 victory.

Cowplain Misfits were well served by Dave Weedon, Barry Doswell and Ray Axton but Brian Elsegood, Ioan Moon and Rob Dandy levelled for Craneswater.

Alexandra and Broadoak also shared the points.

Matt Sheath and Alan Freemantle won the first and last games.

Mark Restall joined Simon Fleming on the winning podium for the Stationsiders.