Craneswater back in hunt to pick up prize

CRANESWATER A are back in the Portsmouth Billiards League title race after a 5-2 triumph over the unbeaten Copnor B.

Tony Hansford gave them the lead over long-serving Pete Rook but Derek Foster beat Chris Bishop despite a 38 break to equalise.

The Southsea gang enjoyed a good run of the ball to win the next three through Simon Petrie, Colin Rowe and Mick Kirby.

John Oldfield cut the deficit with an emphatic 150-76 victory over Andy Boulton.

Top-of-the-table Leigh Park dug in for a 4-3 win at Waterlooville A to preserve their unbeaten record and stay two points to the good.

Bill Parsons gave the Havant gang a great start with a 70-point win over Nigel Ward, 41 break, as he struggled to give a huge start to a decent potter.

However, the luck changed as the home side won the next three to lead 3-1.

Gary Marshall got the better of Pete Ferguson, Heath Smith beat Danny Lumsden, then Jamie Wilson rattled in a 66 to end Steve Scott’s good run.

Richard Burnett used his start to pip Cliff Robbins, leaving son Richie playing multiple world champion Emma Bonney on the other table with 200 start.

Bonney did her best to make up the huge deficit with visits of 70 and 32 but ended 60 short as Burnett notched his fourth win and got the bonus point in a fine match.

Cowplain chalked up their first win with a 4-3 success over Copnor C.

New Secretary Gary Curtis and sidekick Pete Gorvin got them of to cracking start to lead 2-0.

Tony Simmons and Phil Ledington won the middle games to square it up to leave the pressure on the last four cueists.

Steve Lawrence put the city side ahead leaving Will Garrett and Dave Lawrence to finish the match. Garrett had a handy start and registered a 100-point win to take the aggregate to the delight of his teammates.

Copnor A continued their up and down form with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Portchester.

Clearly this week they were on a good day as they put in a strong performance to get the success.

Steve Toms managed a 40 break and Jon Sunderland won the first two.

The Castlemen hit back though Matt James and Andy Macey for 2-2.

The visitors were a player short which always make a two-point gift to opponents and Ant Lacey ran in a 40 on his way to victory over Darren Inch.

Craneswater R whitewashed Waterlooville B at Highland Road.

Andy Carter hit a 58 break to support other big winners Ioan Moon and Harry Yard.

Rob Derry Jnr was the pick of the performers for the losing team as Liam Melia, Jim Frisbee and Andy White completed the rout.

by Graham Simper