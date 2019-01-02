Craneswater R get that sinking feeling following latest defeat

Have your say

Craneswater R look to be heading to the second tier of the Portsmouth & District League after suffering an 11-1 drubbing against their Z team club-mates.

Ian Carter and Ade Binding won the first four frames, before Liam Melia stopped the rampage with a frame against Charlie Gardner.

However, the comeback was short-lived after Mark Jones, Simon Petrie and Aaron Brett won the rest of the games for Z.

Portchester X need to get their act together as well in the lower reaches.

They got no sympathy from Waterlooville A, who beat them 9-3 on their own tables.

Jamie Wilson, Richie Burnett and Sam Tindall helped the Aston Road gang to cut Craneswater A's lead in the top flight.

The champions were held to a 6-6 draw by their Q club-mates.

Tony Hansford and Rob Kirby were on target for the top dogs.

Ian Russell and Josh Sawyer did well for Q.

Nick Fegan and Gavin Mengham got two wins for Emsworth, before Phil Skinner bagged a brace for Bellair to keep it down to 7-5 defeat.

Copnor A also had to settled for a 7-5 loss, after Pete Ferguson had a good night for Cowplain Z on a return to his old haunts.

Mark Tillison and Steve Toms were the best home cueists.

Copnor D were the big hitters in division two after they won 11-1 at Cowplain Gas.

Their recent form has been patchy – but they showed no sign of this in their latest outing.

Steve Green and Lee Rendle gave the city men a good start, before Dave Glover and Wayne Rendle made it 8-0.

Terry Lees stopped the whitewash but Andy Hall won the last two.

Top-of-the-table ’Ville Allstars beat the C squad 9-3 and have a 10-point advantage still.

Gary Wilton made them worry by securing the opener.

But order was resumed as Colin Norton, Rob Lewis, James Butt and Pascal Richard cut loose.

Richard enjoyed visits of 44, 41 and 31, with poor Zack Truscott reduced to a virtual spectator.

Emsworth B nicked a 7-5 victory at Copnor E.

Paul Merrit, Matt Beardsworth and John Morrison rubbed out home scores by Derek Foster and Phil Ledington.

North End Bowls did the same at Waterlooville D.

Mike Dorey put the city men in front, before Craig Skeggs levelled the match at 3-3.

Colin Elliott restored their advantage and it stayed the same despite Dan Harvest running in a break of 40.

Als Club continued their domination in division three, after they made it eight wins on the spin.

They cruised to an 8-4 victory against ’Ville B to stay eight points clear of Copnor Xcels.

Sam Laxton and Andy Chambers gave Xcels an 8-4 win at Cowplain B.

Craneswater Dandy have enjoyed a recent resurgence and beat Alexandra Bowls 8-4 to maintain their impressive form.

Brian Elsegood and Ioan Moon won the middle four frames to make it two in a row.

The Butler Boys chalked up a 7-5 triumph against Cowplain Misfits.

Martyn Williamson put them ahead but Dave Weedon countered.

Geoff Burnard and Shaun Croxford gave the Boys the win, before Weedon cut their lead again.

It looked rosey for Leigh Park as they led 5-1 against Broadoak thanks to Dave Riddell and Bill Parsons.

But it soon went horribly wrong after Lance Cornwall, Mark Restall and Simon Fleming turned the match on its head to secure a 7-5 victory.

- GRAHAM SIMPER