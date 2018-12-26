Craneswater R receive no help from club-mates in relegation battle 

Craneswater R are heading for relegation from the Portsmouth Winter League division one after receiving an 11-1 drubbing from their Z team, writes Graham Simper.

Ian Carter and Ade Binding won the first four frames before Liam Melia reduced the deficit with a frame against Charlie Gardner.

That relief was short lived, however, as Mark Jones, Simon Petrie and Aaron Brett won the rest for Z.

Portchester X are also flirting around the drop zone after being condemned to a 9-3 defeat to Waterlooville A on their own tables.

Jamie Wilson, Richie Burnett and Sam Tindall were all on the mark.

The Aston Road outfit also reduced Craneswater A's lead at the summit after they were held to a 6-6 draw by their Q club-mates.

Tony Hansford and Rob Kirby were on target for the pace-setters, while Ian Russell and Josh Sawyer chalked victories for Q.

Phil Skinner’s brace couldn’t prevent Bellair from falling to a 7-5 loss to Emsworth. Nick Fegan (38) and Gavin Mengham did the damage for the victors.

Copnor A also settled for a 7-5 reverse against Cowplain Z. Pete Ferguson enjoyed his return to his former club, while Mark Tillison and Steve Toms were the best home cueists .

Copnor D were the big hitters in division two after thrashing Cowplain Gas 11-1.

Their recent form has been patchy, they turned on the heat. Steve Green and Lee Rendle gave the city men the perfect start before Dave Glover and Wayne Rendle continued the rout.

Terry Lees stopped the whitewash but Andy Hall won the last two for Copnor.

Table-topping Waterlooville Allstars beat their C squad 9-3 and to maintain their 10-point advantage out in front.

Gary Wilton made them worry early on by winning the opener.

However, order was resumed as Colin Norton, Rob Lewis, James Butt and Pascal Richard moved the Allstars to success.

Emsworth B nicked a 7-5 victory at Copnor E. Paul Merrit, Matt Beardsworth and John Morrison cancelled out home scores from Derek Foster and Phil Ledington .

North End Bowls also picked up a 7-5 win over Waterlooville D.

Als Club continued their domination in division three with an eighth successive victory.

They cruised to an 8-4 win against Waterlooville B and stay eight points clear of Copnor Xcels.

Sam Laxton and Andy Chambers gave the Copnor Road side an 8-4 triumph at Cowplain B.

Craneswater Dandy have picked up and beat Alexandra Bowls 8-4, with Brian Elsegood and Ioan Moon inspiring their success.

The Butler Boys chalked up a 7-5 victory against Cowplain Misfits, while Leigh Park threw away a four-frame lead to be defeated 7-5 by Broadoak.