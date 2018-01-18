Craneswater’s winning run is at an end

Have your say

CRANESWATER A were finally tamed as Portchester X shared the spoils in the Portsmouth League top division.

Mike Talmondt ran in a 53 to give them the lead against Jason Tame but Matt James beat Andy Boulton to bring the score level at 6-6 and put an end to a sequence of 11 wins.

Nigel Ward and Kirin Gell engineered an 8-4 win at Cowplain Z for second-placed Waterlooville A to reduce the deficit to 12 points.

Emma Bonney had breaks of 48, 42 and 37 but Dave Rees still dug in to take a frame.

Bellair chalked up a 7-5 win against Copnor A to stay third.

Tony May put the Havant oufit ahead then Lee Eden levelled at 4-4.

Greg Jones was the main man for the hosts with a visit of 42 in a fine double to seal their success.

Wayne Brenchley and Gavin Mengham, who made a 35 break, won late frames to give Emsworth an 8-4 success at Craneswater R.

Copnor D shocked division two leaders Post Office 8-4.

Dave Glover, Steve Green and Wayne Rendle all won. Andy White beat Tony Simmons to stop Copnor’s gallop.

Pompey Royals grabbed a draw with second-placed Craneswater Q. Chad Wainwright and Jon Challacombe bagged a brace apiece to rub out doubles by Matt Small and Lee Paice.

Waterlooville Allstars got off to a great start against Copnor Xcels as Chloe White won two and Colin Norton added breaks of 73 and 47.

The visitors kept the score down to 7-5 with Andy Chambers potting well.

Gary Green gave Waterlooville C the lead in the first frames then John Morrison won the last to as Emsworh Originals grabbed a draw.

Paul Lees was in fine form to guide Cowplain Gas to a 7-5 at Copnor E.

Terry Fuggle was also on target as was Phil Ledington for the home side.

North End Bowls are back at the top of the chart in division three after seeing off Craneswater Dandy 8-4.

Richard Jones opened the scoring beating Eddie Orsmond and Colin Elliott drew with Brian Garside to take the score to 3-1.

It was soon 5-1 as Ian Pledge won the next two. Ade Pledge made it 8-2 before Ioan Moon registered a 38 to cut it to a better margin.

Al’s Club started fine at Leigh Park B as Gary Linter got into the groove.

But Richard Burnett and skipper Colin Ricketts gave Leigh Park a 7-5 win.

Matt Power, Tony Best and Dave Harfield made sure Alexandra Bowls stayed ahead for an 8-4 success over Waterlooville B for whom Matt Johnson did his best.

Ray Axton gave early hope to Cowplain Misfits before Broadoak took over to win 8-4 thanks to Simon Cornwell, Mark Restall and Lance Cornwell.

Dave Pitman and Steve Wilson made sure Waterlooville D and Cowplain B shared the points at Aston Road.