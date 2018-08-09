Craneswater win sets up sizzling summer

Have your say

CRANESWATER Q were quick out of the blocks with a 7-2 triumph over Bellair as the Portsmouth Summer League got under way.

Matt Small, Lee Paice and James Gray set the pace at 3-0.

Tony May pulled one back, before Tony Lee and Leon Kelley made it 5-1.

The home team then added another two, before the Havant outfit won the last thanks to Lee Harding and Phil Skinner.

Copnor A posted a nice 6-3 win over Emsworth, who were without captain Chris Hardyman.

Mick Hall, Lee Eden and skip Scott Compton notched doubles to thwart the efforts of newbie Bobbie Terry.

Craneswater A also enjoyed a 6-3 victory – at Portchester.

The Castlemen struggled against the Southsea outfit as Mick Kirby, Andy Boulton and Mike Talmondt hogged the baize.

Darren Inch and Ash Bendall produced early resistance but it was short-lived.

Heath Smith rolled in a break of 52 as Waterlooville B sent Craneswater R packing 6-3.

Kelvin Connor was also top-drawer with two frames under his belt. James Sorrell did well on his debut for the city boys.

Copnor B led the way in division three with a 6-3 victory over Waterlooville C.

The singles belonged to the city men as Derek Foster, Norman Bradfield and John Wyatt cancelled out Rob Derry’s win.

Stacey Wearn and John Oldfield made it 5-1 at the break.

Alexandra Bowls won 5-4 at Pompey Royals.

It was 3-3 after the doubles, then Matt Sheath, Karl Davies an Alan Freemantle won the second frames for victory. Steve Orchard was the pick of the home team.

Als Club got going with a 6-3 over Leigh Park.