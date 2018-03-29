Dean cuts the gap

Have your say

DEAN RUSSELL beat Samuel Laxton for the first time in the seven weeks of the current season of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Table-topper Laxton then edged Owen Jenkins on a re-spotted black and won his next two matches.

But second-placed Russell was undefeated in the first group and reduced the gap at the top to five points.

Jenkins climbed two places to third in division one.

Lennox Anderson remains top of division two, one point ahead of second-group winner Harry Wilson.

Anderson was close to winning the round-robin group on his debut in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

He beat Jenkins and Henry Martin, lost to Wilson, and led defending champion and league leader Zak Truscott before fouling the final blue. Truscott won on the pink.

There will be no junior league on Easter Monday. It returns on April 9. The Wednesday league runs as normal over the holiday period.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.