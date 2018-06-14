Dynamic duo break records at Waterlooville Sports Bar

Have your say

Kristupas Drozdovas knocked in a personal best 18 break to consign Billy Reid to a winless debut in the Monday Junior League, writes Tim Dunkley.

Defending champion Zak Truscott won the top group and recorded the day’s highest break of 25, albeit fluking the black off the last red.

Ryan Kneller. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Truscott closed the gap to leader Harry Wilson to nine points.

Ryan Kneller beat his highest break for the second week running in another packed Wednesday Junior League.

The 14-year-old knocked in a four-ball run of 15 against Antony Terroni.

Truscott defeated champion-elect Samuel Laxton in the first match but finished bottom of the group.

Despite that loss, Laxton topped the table and now has a 14-point lead over reigning champion Dean Russell.

Reid leads Henry Martin and Lennox Anderson by two points in division two.

Tyler Mack and Aaron Wilson are tied in the race for the division three title.

Six-year-old Jayden Hickley became the 24th player to compete in the league this season.

• Could Waterlooville be the new breeding ground for the Hampshire women’s pool team?

Eight-year-olds Keira Hiscock and Amelia Ford are both working hard on their techniques, potting more balls and winning more games in the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Leader Jamie Wilson dropped only one frame – against second-placed Owen Jenkins – in week-eight and extended his advantage to nine points.