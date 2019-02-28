Have your say

Elliott Weston has reached his first final on the Cuestars under-21 gold tour.

The 18-year-old, son of former professional Jason Weston, lost a thrilling match 3-2 to England international Oliver Sykes in the seventh leg at Fareham Snooker Club.

Earlier, he beat Connor Benzey, who last week chalked up his 50th century break, 3-0 in the last-four.

Weston climbed to fourth place and looked comfortable on the club’s professional standard Star tables.

Jason revealed his son has only been playing the game for two years and already has a high break of 91.

He said: ‘He has improved very quickly.’

Meanwhile, Will Forster was the only one of the region’s players to qualify for the silver tour knockout.

He lost 2-0 to Riley Ellis in the quarter-finals.

In the plate competition for non-qualifiers, debutant Ryan Kneller recorded his highest break of 25 in a victory over William Thomson.

And Samuel Laxton lost to Londoner Ronnie Sullivan in the final.

Three days later, Laxton was unbeaten in the top group of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 13-year-old replaces Zak Truscott at the top of division one.

Truscott compiled the two highest breaks of 30 and 26 but only won one of his four frames.

Owen Jenkins won the top group in the Monday Junior Snooker League and is now one point behind league-leader Laxton.

And Rhys Pearce and Jayden Brookes shared the honours in the top group of the Junior Pool League.

It means Keira Hiscock’s lead over Archie Crump is cut to one point.

Johnny Kelly won the second group for the first time and moves up to fifth in division one.

George Barber heads division two from Tyler Rogers.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.