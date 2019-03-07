Great lift for Emsworth as they impress to defeat leaders Craneswater… Waterlooville A miss chance

Have your say

Emsworth beat Portsmouth & District League top-flight leaders Craneswater A.

Bobby Terry hit a 59 break and Nick Fegan won his two frames for a 7-5 victory, writes Graham Simper.

Andy Boulton put a better look to the card with breaks of 33 and 31.

Waterlooville A missed a chance to cut the deficit as Copnor A battled it out for a 6-6.

The city boys went four up as Scott Compton, with a 38 break, and Mark Tillison got going.

However, Dusty Tingley and Aaron Smith hit back.

Craneswater Z started like an express train against the Q squad at Southsea.

Skipper Ian Carter, Simon Petrie, with a 45 break, Ade Binding and Mark Jones put them 8-0 up.

The run of the ball changed as Matt Small and Tony Lee took it to 9-3.

Darren Inch and Mark Kingswell saw Portchester X through to a 7-5 victory at Craneswater R.

Steve Hughes was the hero as Cowplain Z pinched a 7-5 success at Bellair.

The long-serving potter notched the only double in a close contest.

Waterlooville Allstars were expected to beat Copnor E in division two.

They duly obliged with an 8-4 success after Colin Norton, Pascal Richard and Simon Munday bagged a brace.

Norman Bradfield took both for the visitors.

Second-placed Copnor D pocketed a 7-5 victory against Emsworth B.

Wayne Rendle, who contributed a 41 break, Andy Hall and Steve Green made home advantage count but Jim Baldwin and John Morrison kept the visitors ticking along.

Pompey Royals returned from Gas with a 10-2 haul with doubles by Steve Orchard, Jon Challacombe and Paul Chivers.

Dan Harvest had a visit of 53 and was helped by Neil Stewart to give Waterlooville D a 7-5 victory against their club-mates in the C team.

Dave Pink was the best of the losing side.

Copnor Xcels took giant strides towards promotion from division three with an 11-1 triumph over strugglers Cowplain Misfits.

Dave Wheeler scored early but Ted Dowse drew with Dean Russell for 3-1.

The Xcels took over completely as Sam Laxton, Andy Chambers, who made a 31, Wayne Laxton and Tony Horten potted everything.

Trevor Sanders and Karl Smith won the final four racks to give top-of-the-table Al’s Club a 7-5 verdict at Cowplain B after Gary Curtis had opened the scoring.

Third-placed Waterlooville B were holding on at Broadoak until Simon Fleming rolled in a 32 against Colin Johnson to give the Stationsiders a narrow victory at the death.

Mel Davis and Brian Garside helped Craneswater Dandy beat the Waterlooville Butler Boys by the odd frame.

Singe Selvester was the top performer for the Aston Road outfit.

Leigh Park and Alexandra Bowls shared the points.

Steve Scott and Bill Parsons shone again for the Workies but Matt Sheath and Ian Cotton dug in to reply.