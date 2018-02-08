Hardyman on form as Emsworth beat Bellair

EMSWORTH earned a hard-fought 7-5 win against Bellair in division one of the Portsmouth & District League.

It was a brace from captain Chris Hardyman which proved decisive for the victors.

Portchester X won a close battle with Cowplain Z 8-4.

For Cowplain Dave Rees won his two frames but that was cancelled out by Andy Macey and Mark Kingswell who did the same.

It was captain Jason Tame who made breaks of 33, 34 and 27 which made the difference.

Copnor A and LPWMC A couldn’t be split as they drew.

For Copnor Jon Sunderland and Mark Tillison gave them a good start but this was cancelled out by Rich Burnett jnr and Bill Parsons who won both of their games.

Scott Compton gave Copnor back the lead but thanks to Dan Lumsden for LPWMC won both of his frames and made the scores level.

Waterlooville A remain in second spot with a good 9-3 win against Craneswater R.

The highlight for Craneswater was provided by Liam Melia who knocked in a break of 51, but had to settle for a share of his frames.

For Waterlooville Nigel Ward was in great form as he won both of his frames and fired an 80 break in doing so.

This was backed up as Emma Bonney and Chris Jewer secured the win.

Craneswater A remain top of the pile and are odds on to reclaim their title with a 9-3 win over Craneswater Z.

For the A team captain Andy Boulton, Tony Hansford and Stuart Calver all won their frames.

In division two Copnor E edged Waterlooville C 7-5.

Gary Wilton gave Waterlooville a great start by winning his two frames.

Captain Gary Green also added a pair of frames.

For Copnor Derek Foster and John Wyatt brought the tie level with both of them winning their games.

So it was left to Phil Ledington who won both of his frames to take the Copnor side over the winning line.

Waterlooville Allstars won a close battle with Cowplain Gas just winning 7-5.

For the gas men Gary Swanton won his two frames, but that was not enough as the senior men in the team of Pascal Richard and Colin Norton both won their games to get them over the line.

Craneswater Q remain in second spot after the 9-3 win over Copnor Xcels.

It started well for Copnor as Tony Horten won a brace but it was soon cancelled out as Graham Tegerdine, Leon Kelley, James Gray and Tony Lee all won their matches.

Skipper Matt Small made a 54 break and won his two frames.

Post Office are top of the pile and they earned a 9-3 win against Pompey Royals.

For the Post Office Andy White started the ball rolling as he won a couple of frames and this was helped by team mates Jamie Farrow, Tom Sproates and George Mountford who all chipped in with a brace apiece.

It is so close at the top of division three as two points separate the top four teams.

Al’s Bar remain top despite their 7-5 loss to Waterlooville D.

It started so well for Al’s as Trevor Sanders and Karl Smith both won their games but this was cancelled out by Waterlooville who gave thanks to Craig Skeggs and Glen Gresham.

It was left to ever reliable Bill Phillips to settle it.

Broadoak won 7-5 against North End Bowls.

For the bowling side Rich Jones and Colin Elliott both won their matches, but it was the second half of the draw that won it for Broadoak with Simon Fleming and Mark Restall getting them back in the games and it was up to Mark Harmer who won his match to take his side over the line.

There was nothing to split Alexandra Bowls and Cowplain Misfits as they fought out a 6-6 draw.

For ABC Matt Sheath and Ian Cotton both won a brace each but this was equalled by Cowplain’s Ted Dowse and Ray Axton who got his side the draw at the end.

Cowplain B continued their good form as they beat Craneswater Dandy 9-3.

For Craneswater Ioan Moon won his two frames and that was as good as it got as Cowplain gave thanks to Pete Gorvin and Roy Steere who won their frames so it was left to father and son of Gary and James Curtis who got them past the post for a good victory.

In the other tie in this division LPWMC B had to settle for a share in the points as they drew 6-6 with Waterlooville B.

by STEVE TOMS