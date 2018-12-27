Havant ace Wilson reaches last 16 of national competition 

Jamie Wilson has booked a place in the last 16 of the English under-18 Championship.

The Havant talent earned a trip to Leeds in April courtesy of an excellent display in the southern qualifier.

Wilson finished second in his five-man round-robin group at Frames Sports Bar, south London.

The 15-year-old kicked off a memorable day with a 3-2 victory over Harlow-based Jack Haley and then lost 3-2 to Bradley Cowdroy, from Bournemouth.

But he bounced back from that defeat in superb style.

Wilson compiled a 61 break in the opening frame against Norwich’s Luke Pinches – who is currently lying in third place on the national under-21 circuit – and still lost it.

But he battled back to win the next three and record an excellent 3-1 victory over the son of former professional Barry Pinches.

Wilson then needed – and got – a 3-0 win against Steven Hughes, from Chandler’s Ford, to edge Cowdroy for the runner-up spot by one frame.

His coach, Tim Dunkley, said: ‘Jamie won’t lose many frames in which he makes a 61 break.

‘But to bounce back after a major blow like that and beat a player like Luke demonstrates massive strength of character and no small amount of talent.’

Meanwhile, defending champion Zak Truscott has taken an early lead in the new Monday Junior Snooker League season at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 15-year-old won the top group on Christmas Eve.

Second-group winner Billy Reid is joint-second with Harry Wilson.

And Rhys Pearce moved into second place after winning the round-robin group in the Junior Pool League.

Table-topper Keira Hiscock beat defending champion Jayden Brookes in the final match to share the points.

It means Hiscock takes an 11.5-point lead into the remaining four weeks.

George Barber edged another point closer to six-year-old division two leader Jayden Hickley.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.