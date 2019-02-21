Have your say

Owen Jenkins has joined the half-century break club.

The 10-year-old Havant potter lost his first three matches in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

But he bounced back with a personal best 54 in his final game against Jamie Wilson.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley reckons the current crop of juniors are pushing each other to even greater heights.

He said: ‘It doesn’t seem to matter what anyone achieves.

‘Someone else will always surpass it.

‘But Owen’s break will take some beating.

‘It was a privilege and an honour to watch him pass this major milestone at such a young age.

‘Once he gets his game management under control, he’ll be dangerous.’

Another lad celebrating a new high break was Jake Sharp, who compiled an 18 against Aaron Wilson.

Meanwhile, Zak Truscott is on a roll.

The 15-year-old, who won all his games on Monday and progressed to the semi-finals of the Portsmouth league’s handicapped knockout, was unbeaten again and leads division one by two points from Samuel Laxton.

Ryan Wilson is another in-form player.

He beat Cuestars silver tour player Harry Wilson and bronze tour player Thomas Sharp and equalled his highest break of 16.

Two days earlier, Laxton recorded the highest break of 32 in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

The division one leader has a one-point advantage over Jenkins and Truscott.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.