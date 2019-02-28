Havant talent Owen Jenkins completes Cuestars hat-trick with Fareham success

Have your say

Owen Jenkins has picked up his third winner’s trophy of the season on the Cuestars under-21 bronze tour.

The 10-year-old, from Havant, extended his lead at the top of the rankings following an excellent performance at Fareham Snooker Club.

He overcame first-time finalist Taylor Elliott 2-0 to clinch the seventh leg, writes Tim Dunkley.

Jenkins, who recorded his first half-century break of 54 four days previously, was unbeaten in all nine frames throughout the day.

But he reckons there is more in the tank.

He said: ‘I think I played well but I don’t think I played my very best.

Taylor, 10, from Swindon, had taken a 29-point lead in the first frame thanks to a personal best 24 break but Jenkins clawed back the deficit and won a respotted black.

Jenkins leads his Waterlooville Sports Bar club-mate Thomas Sharp by 17 points with three of the 10 legs to play.

Remarkably, the region’s young players filled three of the last-four positions.

Sharp’s 2-0 defeat by Elliott was his sixth semi-final exit of the season.

Portsmouth’s Daniel Walter moved up to fifth place after his first appearance in the last-four.

Jenkins, who beat Walter 2-0 with runs of 24 and 21, said: ‘He was playing well but then I started to make some 20s to win the match.’

Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant, hosts the eighth leg of 10 on Sunday, March 17.

For more information about event sponsor Fareham SC, visit farehamsnooker.co.uk.