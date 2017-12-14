Jamie Wilson continues his fine run of form

Have your say

Jamie Wilson reached his first ever semi-final on the Cuestars south of England championship tour.

The 14-year-old lost 3-1 to the eventual tournament winner, Mike Finn, at Salisbury Snooker Club.

In the group stages, Wilson defeated rankings leader and beaten finalist Ryan Mears 2-1.

He also compiled a 64 break in a 2-0 victory over Ally Pollard, added a 67 in a 2-0 win over George Heatley and lost 2-1 to former Welsh international Callum Lloyd.

He then overcame Mike Trigg 3-1 in the last-eight.

Wilson had knocked in his second practice-match century break three days before the tournament.

He won the third leg of the EASB regional junior tour south last month and has qualified for the knockout in all seven Cuestars Gold Tour and Championship Tour events he has entered this season.

The event was sponsored by Salisbury-based independent financial advisers The Aaron Partnership.

Back home at Waterlooville Sports Bar, Wilson’s twin brothers, Harry and Lewis, lead the Monday Junior League with identical records.

And the Wednesday Junior League celebrated its first birthday.

Newcomer Ben Margetts, defending champion Samuel Laxton and Thomas Sharp were the round-robin group winners.

Laxton climbed to second place, nine points adrift of Dean Russell, with seven weeks left.

Sharp is third, ahead of Jamie Wilson.

Margetts won three of his four games on his competitive debut.

It was a year ago this week that this league kicked off.

The standard over the past 12 months has risen considerably. Six of the regulars now compete on the Cuestars south of England under-21 tours. And the club is lying third in the Cuestars club rankings.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley, who runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday, said: ‘It’s been a remarkable year.

‘Suzy and Steve Wilson, the club owners, and I are delighted with the way it has developed and the success that the players have enjoyed,

‘The competition between them is pushing the overall standard higher and higher.

‘I reckon two or three more players will be ready to make their Cuestars debuts in the new year.’

The Wednesday league can accommodate about five more players before it reaches capacity but there are more places available on Mondays. Players can join the leagues at any time.