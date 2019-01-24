Have your say

Keira Hiscock has been crowned champion of the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The eight-year-old, from Clanfield, ended the 20-week season seven points clear of Jayden Brookes.

Defending champion Brookes won seven of his eight games in the final round of matches to pip third-placed Rhys Pearce.

Hiscock, who was runner-up in the previous season, admitted it had been hard work holding off the threat of the boys.

She said: ‘It was close. I didn’t think I could win because Jayden and Rhys are really good.’

Six-year-old Jayden Hickley clinched the division two title from George Barber.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley is delighted with Keira’s progress.

He said: ‘Keira is developing a nice cue action.

‘She is certainly potting more balls now.

‘But, perhaps more importantly, she is starting to think about where the cue-ball is going.

‘And that is always a major watershed moment, both in pool or snooker.’

Dunkley added: ‘The overall standard has risen sharply over the past few months. I reckon the new league will be even tougher.’

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson pocketed £300 prize money for reaching the final of a Pro-Am at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 15-year-old talent, from Havant, kicked off an excellent day by beating Judd Trump’s uncle James 4-2 and tournament promoter Dave Lewis 4-0.

He then overcame Fareham’s James Budd 4-3 from 3-1 down.

After defeating three-time Cuestars Championship Tour winner Jon Charlton 4-1, he lost 4-1 to Norwich’s George Pragnell, who is currently third on the English Amateur Tour.

Four players recorded new high breaks during the club’s junior leagues this week.

Tyler Mack made a 20. Ryan Wilson fired in a 16. Brandon Hall upped his personal best to 15. And Vince Inman weighed in with a 14.

Samuel Laxton has taken over top spot by one frame from Owen Jenkins in the Monday league.

And former champion Dean Russell now leads the Wednesday league by one point from 10-year-old Jenkins.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.