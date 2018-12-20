Mark Lloyd retains Cuestars Championship Tour overall lead

Have your say

Mark Lloyd has retained the lead on the Cuestars Championship Tour.

The 19-year-old, from Gosport, lost 2-0 to Aldershot hotshot Ryan Mears in the final of the fourth leg at Salisbury Snooker Club, writes Tim Dunkley.

Good snookers were matched by good escapes as some tactical play dominated the first frame.

But a rare safety error by former national junior champion Lloyd allowed Mears to pot brown, blue and pink to take the opener.

And Mears built on an early lead in the next with a well-taken 68 clearance.

Lloyd hadn’t dropped a single frame in five matches before his 2-1 last-four success over Southampton’s Christian Chislett.

Pascal Richard, also from Gosport, climbed to third place following his first semi-final appearance of the season.

In a fetching Christmas jumper, he knocked in the day’s second highest break of 73 in a 2-1 defeat by Mears.

Jamie Wilson has now qualified for the knockout in all seven Cuestars events, including the under-21 gold tour, he has entered this season.

The 15-year-old talent from Havant lost 2-0 to fellow England international Mickey Joyce in the last-16.

Overall, the 28-strong field returned 31 breaks of 50 or more.

Fareham Snooker Club hosts the fifth leg of eight on Sunday, January 13.