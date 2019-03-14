Owen Jenkins leading bronze tour as talented young potters impress in Cuestars competitions

Have your say

Owen Jenkins heads to Top Spot Snooker Club in first place on the Cuestars under-21 bronze tour ahead of the eighth legs in Havant on Sunday.

He’s one of a number of talented young potters from the area who are riding high in their respective Cuestars competition

The 10-year-old is 17 points clear of Waterlooville Sports Bar club-mate Thomas Sharp.

Daniel Walter is in fifth place.

Samuel Laxton is joint fifth on the silver tour.

Elliott Weston, who will be competing on home tables, is fourth in gold, seven points ahead of Jamie Wilson.

Meanwhile, Laxton leads Zak Truscott in division one of both the Monday and Wednesday junior leagues at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

On Monday, the 14-year-old extended his advantage despite losing to Truscott, who moved above Jenkins.

Harry Wilson lost to the much-improved Ryan Wilson but won the second group. Ryan Kneller heads division two.

Two days later, Truscott beat Laxton again and closed the gap to one point.

George Laxton wrapped up a winless session with a new high break of 22 against Jamie Wilson.

The 11-year-old now heads division two from Billy Reid by one frame.

Second-group winner Sharp moved up to third.

Jake Sharp cruised through the third group. Aaron Wilson leads division three.

And Keira Hiscock took the honours in the top group of the Junior Pool League.

The defending champion held off Rhys Pearce on percentage of matches won and now leads division one by one point.

Jake Daffin took maximum points in the second group.

The six-year-old has a half-point advantage over Harrison Heath, George Barber and Tyler Rodgers at the top of division two.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.