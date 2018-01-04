Perfect time continues for Waterlooville

Have your say

WATERLOOVILLE D kept their perfect record in the Peter Rook Cup with an emphatic 9-3 win against Emsworth A in Group A.

Their three experienced cueists Glen Gresham, Craig Skeggs and skipper Steve Wilson won the last six frames to make it five in a row.

Al’s Club are second after a 7-5 win at Copnor A. Mick Hall and Lee Eden put the topflight side ahead 5-1 then Karl Smith and Kenny Morgan took control.

Roy Kellett, Kev Harding and Matt Paffett were on target as Post Office defeated Leigh Park A 8-4 after Danny Lumsden had opened the scoring.

Bellair look a good bet in group C of the competition, sitting joint top with a match in hand.

Tony May showed he can still pot with runs of 48 and 34 to beat Copnor Xcels 8-4. Paul Jagger also did well.

Waterlooville Allstars were beaten 7-5 at Emsworth Originals as Jim Baldwin and John Morrison won the last four racks after Chloe White had give the visitors the lead.

Jamie Wilson and Nigel Ward helped Waterlooville A safely home 8-4 after Tony Allen had put North End Bowls ahead.

Craneswater Dandy are still winless in the cup. They shared the points at Southsea as Mel Davis rubbed out young Rob Derry’s opener.

Craneswater Z have their noses in front in Group C.

Aaron Brett and Mark Jones pulled them over the line with a 7-5 success at Cowplain Gas for whom Terry Lees won both.

Copnor D and Craneswater R are a point away in second.

Copnor thrashed Cowplain D on their own baize by 10-2.

Lee Rendle and Bob Baldacchino gave them a dream start then Dave Glover and Andy Hall wrapped it up.

Craneswater were beaten 7-5 by their Q squad at Southsea.

Tony Lee and James Gray did the damage while Martin Richardson kept it close.

Portchester X and Alexandra Bowls drew 6-6 at Castle Street.

Darren Inch ad Matt Sheath bagged a brace in the first four then the rest of the pairings shared.

Broadoak are also hanging on to the topspot in Group D.

They held out for a 6-6 at Craneswater A thanks to 300-plus start.

Simon Fleming beat Mark Kirby off levels but Chris Bishop saved the long standing champions. Top break was from Andy Boulton who cleared up with a 57 to rob Mark Restall.

Cowplain are close at hand after notching a 7-5 at Pompey Royals. Steve Orchard scored for the stationsiders then Frank Baxter and Rob Furby took charge.

Last but certainly not least was a rare success for Cowplain Misfits who hammered Leigh Park B at home 9-3.

A trio of Ian Shuttle, Duncan Campbell and Tom Norman kept skipper Ted Dowse smiling.

