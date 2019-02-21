Have your say

Keira Hiscock has completed the junior pool league and cup double at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The eight-year-old beat Tyler Rodgers in the final of the knockout tournament before the trophy presentation for the second season.

Rhys Pearce defeated Jake Daffin in the plate final.

Club owner Suzy Wilson dished out the silverware to the players, one as young as six, who have been battling hard for the past 20 weeks.

Organisers were delighted at the turnout for the awards ceremony.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley, who runs the weekly sessions, said: ‘It was great that so many family members turned up to see the kids receive their trophies.

‘This league is going from strength to strength.’

Because of the unique format of the league, new players can join at any time. No pre-registration is required.