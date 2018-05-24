Reid shines as Laxton continues his top form

Have your say

Billy Reid, a founder member of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar, has joined the 20-break club.

The 14-year-old cleared the last four colours for a 22 in his final match against division three leader Aaron Wilson.

Meanwhile, Samuel Laxton stamped his authority on the top group. He recorded breaks of 24, 22 and 21 in his three victories.

The 13-year-old extended his lead over Dean Russell at the top of division one to seven points.

Harry Wilson heads division two on frames won from Henry Martin and Lennox Anderson.

Group three winner Ryan Kneller is second in division three.

Franklin Powell increased his highest break to 15.

Two days previously, Wilson, 12, extended his lead over Zak Truscott to four points after winning all five of his matches in the Monday Junior League.

Arron Smith, conceding a 30-point start to all of his opponents, recorded the day’s highest break of 46.

Two Hampshire youth team members were in action in the fifth week of the Junior Pool League.

Jamie Wilson topped the round-robin group with nine victories out of 10 while his fellow county player Truscott picked up seven wins.

The ever-present Jayden Brookes had his lead at the top of the table cut to one point.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.

Read more: Chloe White and Samuel Laxton enjoy Cuestars success