Ringing endorsement for Zak Truscott

ZAK TRUSCOTT has received a ringing endorsement with sponsorship from a call centre in Portsmouth.

Lead Generation Services will back the 14-year-old Waterlooville potter to the tune of £1,000.

This covers a year’s practice time at Waterlooville Sports Bar and 40 hours of tuition with World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley.

Truscott, who has only been playing the game seriously since December, 2016, said: ‘It’s great to be sponsored. It gives me more belief in myself.’

As well as competing in the twice-weekly junior leagues at Waterlooville Sports Bar, the teenager is sixth on the Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour and plays for pool for Hampshire.

Lead Generation Services is an outsourcing marketing company in Victory Business Centre, Fratton.

Managing director Craig Mason founded the company two years ago.

He said: ‘I like snooker very much so it was a good opportunity to sponsor someone and help progress the game at a grass-roots level.’

See lgsltd.co.uk for more information.

Meanwhile, Truscott was undefeated in the Monday Junior Snooker League at his home club.

He edged to within one point of league leader Jamie Wilson with four weeks left.

Wilson, 14, had knocked in breaks of 86 and 80 in the Saturday competitions.

And a record entry of 16 cued up for the penultimate week of the third season of the club’s Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30 to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.