Russell sees lead cut as race hots up for Waterlooville crown

THEY are all beating each other as the race hots up for the Wednesday Junior Snooker League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Not one of the five young potters in the top group emerged from the week-15 action unscathed.

Table-topper Dean Russell had his lead cut to seven points with five weeks remaining.

He lost a black-ball game to group winner Jamie Wilson, the only handicapped player, and suffered a crucial defeat at the hands of Samuel Laxton.

Defending champion Laxton didn’t have things all his own way either.

The 12-year-old was beaten by brothers Jamie and Harry Wilson, who both lost to Zak Truscott.

Meanwhile, Owen Jenkins continued his recent run of good form.

The nine-year-old won the second group for the second week running and climbed to sixth in division one.

In the other two divisions, the top two are tied on points and separated only by one frame.

Thomas Sharp has the advantage over Harry Wilson in division two.

Billy Reid is holding off Henry Martin in division three.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.