Silver linings for White and Laxton

Chloe White and Samuel Laxton collected runner-up trophies when the Cuestars South of England Under-21 circuit stopped off in south London.

Havant teenager Chloe White lost by one point in the third and deciding frame of a 2-1 defeat by Silver Tour rankings leader David O’Callaghan, from Bournemouth.

Samuel Laxton

The women’s world number 30, from Waterlooville Sports Bar, led by 17 points with 18 on in the final of the fourth leg at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon.

White, 16, had beaten Gosport’s Brett Wallace by the same score in the last four and she climbed to fourth place in the rankings.

Her brother, Callum, made a group-stage exit.

Meanwhile, Sports Bar team-mate Laxton moved up to second place in the Bronze Tour rankings.

The 12-year-old from Portsmouth overcame his club-mate Zak Truscott 2-0 in the last four, before losing 2-0 to Londoner Ronnie Sullivan.

Laxton had beaten rankings leader Sullivan in his final group match to qualify for the knockout, and in the previous final in Swindon.

Harry Wilson was celebrating after qualifying for his first knockout at his 14th attempt.

The 11-year-old from Havant won his group but went out 2-0 to Sullivan in the semi-finals.

He had gone in off the final black in the first frame.

Dean Russell missed out in the group of death which contained the top-five-ranked players, while Lewis Wilson was also a group-stage casualty.

On the Gold Tour, fifth-placed Jamie Wilson beat rankings leader Anthony Rice en route to qualifying for the knockout, where he lost 2-0 in the last eight to Bradley Cowdroy – the eventual tournament winner from Bournemouth.

The previous day, the 14-year-old missed a tricky penultimate red on 88 in the first frame of the Open Series final against Chloe White at Chandlers Ford SC.

He took a 2-0 lead with a 62 and eventually won 3-2 on the final black in a match that took just 67 minutes.

Earlier, Wilson posted seven other runs of more than 30 on top of a 70 in the morning’s Under-19 League.

The excellent showing from the eight-strong contingent means that Waterlooville Sports Bar closed the gap on second-placed Salisbury in the Cuestars club rankings to 19 points.

In the club’s Monday Junior League action, twins Harry and Lewis Wilson have identical records and are joint-second behind big brother Jamie.

And in the Wednesday League, Russell bounced back from losing a black-ball game to second-placed Truscott to win the top group and extend his lead to nine points.

Nine-year-old Owen Jenkins compiled his first break of 20 or more by clearing the last four colours against Antony Terroni.

Henry Martin set a new personal best for the second week running with an 18 against Kristupas Drozdovas.

And Lennox Anderson increased his highest break to 14 in his defeat by second group winner Harry Wilson.

n World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.