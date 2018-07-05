 Snooker starlet’s in the money

Have your say

Snooker starlet Jamie Wilson pocketed £80 prize money after triumphing in a London under-16 tournament.

The 14-year-old from Havant edged Gosport-based Olly Gibbs 2-1 in the final of the event at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon.

Wilson trailed the former English Under-14 Champion in the decider before snatching victory on the final black.

His World Snooker coach, Tim Dunkley, was delighted that the post-season technique changes were beginning to bear fruit.

He said: ‘We started working on some technical improvements straight after the EASB Regional Junior Tour play-off in Walsall four weeks ago.

‘It always takes a while for players of Jamie’s standard to get used to changes. But that win gives us confidence that we are progressing in the right direction.'

Wilson had topped his four-man round-robin group despite losing one match.

He then dispatched Premier Junior Tour player Mickey Joyce (Basingstoke) 2-0 and Jack Haley (Harlow) 2-0 to set up a clash with his 14-year-old travelling companion and practice partner, who collected £40.

Back at his home club, Waterlooville Sports Bar, Wilson followed up his success by winning the top group in the Monday Junior Snooker League despite conceding a 40-point handicap start to all of his opponents.

And his brother Harry all but snuffed out Zak Truscott’s hopes of retaining his title.

The 12-year-old beat his second-placed rival to extend his lead to ten points with three weeks remaining.

Billy Reid was undefeated in the second group and missed the black off its spot on a run of 18 for his highest break.

Owen Jenkins was the only player to take a frame off Wilson in a 2-1 defeat.

Lewis Wilson topped the round-robin group in the Junior Pool League. The 12-year-old remains in fourth place as the second half of the 20-week season got underway.