Have your say

Craneswater secured their place in the Peter Rook Cup quarter-finals courtesy of some spectacular potting.

Magnificent Mike Talmondt cleared the table with a break of 106 while captain Andy Boulton (92) and Pedro Ferguson (58) also starred, writes Graham Simper.

That ensured the Southsea team went on to beat their main challengers Broad Oak 8-4.

Portchester X recorded an 8-4 win at Pompey Royals.

Ashley Bendall, Matt James and Andy Macey were in top form before Jason Orchard pulled a frame back.

Sam Tindall, Jamie Wilson and Frankie Jakeway kept Waterlooville on track as they were 9-3 winners over Cowplain B.

Greg Jones and Phil Skinner helped Bellair hold out for a draw against Waterlooville C, reaching the next round in Group A in the process

Keith Neil, Matt Johnson and Ben Housome made sure Waterlooville B won 8-4 at Cowplain Misfits.

Emsworth and Cowplain Gas settled were forced to settle for a draw.

Nick Fegan and Tommy O’Neil were on target for the home side but Keith Jones and Gary Churchill hit back.

Craneswater Z moved top of Group C with an 8-4 win against Emsworth B.

Simon Petrie, Mark Jones and Ade Binding set the pace before Paul Merrett took both for the visitors.

Dave Glover did well for Copnor D, but they went down by the odd frame as the Butler Boys had the final say with doubles from James Williamson and Geoff Burnard .

Paul Taylor and James Sunderland chalked up doubles as Alexandra and Craneswater Q ended 6-6.

Copnor E were already through in Group D.

Yet they still added another four points to their tally against Leigh Park.

Norman Bradfield put them ahead then Phil Ledington’s 32 made sure.

Copnor scraped through 7-5 against Waterlooville D.

Steve Toms got the winner with a handy break of 55.

Mark Tillison, Lee Eden and Kev Harding won two for Copnor but Bill Phillips and Craig Skeggs kept the pressure on.

Ade Pledge bagged a brace for North End Bowls.

Although that came too late as James Sorrell and Grant Vernon had done the damage for visiting Craneswater R.

Craneswater Dandy and Al’s Club ended all square at Highland Road.

Kenny Morgan and Archie Archer scored for the Portchester-based boys while Mel Davis and Brian Elsegood replied.

Meanwhile, Colin Norton added the Portsmouth over-50s title to his collection.

The much-travelled cueist beat Leigh Park’s Dave Riddell in the final.

A few of the frames could have gone either way, but experience counted for the former England man.

Norton had runs of 59, 54, 39 and 37 on route to the final.