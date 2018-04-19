Talent Jamie Wilson is on the path to promotion

Have your say

Jamie Wilson has earned a place in a play-off for promotion to the national circuit for the country’s best 32 amateur players aged under 21.

The 14-year-old talent from Havant finished fourth on the EASB Regional Junior Tour South.

Jake Martin. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Wilson and Steven Hughes, from Chandler’s Ford, will compete against two players from the Midlands region and four from the North in Walsall in June for two promotion spots on the EASB Premier Junior Tour.

‘I’m looking forward to the play-off,’ said the youngster.

Wilson, who needed to qualify from the group stages in the sixth leg at the South West Snooker Academy, Gloucester, lost 2-0 to Harlow-based rankings winner Alex Clenshaw in the final.

Earlier, he compiled breaks of 68 and 52 on the club’s professional standard Star tables.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley, who has worked with Wilson since January last year, he said: ‘I am so proud of what Jamie has achieved.

‘When he is focused, he is such a dangerous player.

‘He has always been an awesome break builder. But now he is developing a much better safety game.’

Meanwhile, Gosport’s Colin Norton made a 100 break in his first frame of the day against Herman Desmier, from Wimborne, in the eighth and final leg of the Cuestars South of England Seniors (40+) Tour at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

It means the local legend has knocked in tons in the last three Seniors events he has entered - albeit over a period of five years.

Norton progressed from the group stages but lost 2-0 to Bracknell’s Matt Ford in the last-eight.

The following day, seven-year-old Jake Martin won his first match of the season in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Martin beat joint league leader Harry Wilson in the Week 6 action.

Defending champion Zak Truscott lost to Owen Jenkins but won his other five games to top the seven-man round-robin group and take a one-point lead over Wilson.

Samuel Laxton chalked up a 40 break, one below his highest, against Zak Truscott in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Dean Russell beat league leader Laxton and won the top group to move to within one frame of his rival.

Billy Reid was undefeated in the second group and stays in fifth place in Division 1.

George Laxton, on his return to the league, won the third group.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.