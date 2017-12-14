Talmondt on a roll to crush Emsworth

Have your say

MAGNIFICENT Mike Talmondt stole the spotlight again for Craneswater A in the Portsmouth League.

He upped the high break to 104 and posted an 82 in his other frame with Greg Harding who could only sit and watch.

The defending champions demolished Emsworth 11-1 at Southsea.

Skipper Andy Boulton was also on song with a clearance of 67.

Pedro Ferguson contributed some good breaks after Tony Hansford and Stuart Calver won.

Waterlooville A crushed Leigh Park A. Jamie Wilson, Sam Tindall, Emma Bonney and Simon Munday took the score to 8-0 before Dusty Tingley and Nigel Ward completed the rout.

Cowplain Z notched their best win with a 9-3 home success against Craneswater Z.

Steve Hughes, Dave Rees and Andy Hall got two each.

Mark Donnelly rolled in a 48 for Craneswater R but Bellair’s Tony May, Paul Jagger, Lee Harding, Phil Skinner and Greg Jones held sway.

Scott Compton, with a 44 break, and Mark Tillison starred for Copnor A but Jason Tame and Tony Bendall helped Portchester X to a 6-6 draw.

Post Office beat Cowplain Gas 10-2 in division two. Jamie Farrow and Matt Paffett wrapped up the win.

Craneswater Q got a 7-5 win against Waterlooville C to edge ahead in the race for second place.

Gary Wilton made a 34 break and captain Gary Green scored for the Aston Road gang but the trio of Matt Small, Ian Russell and Tony Lee made the difference.

Chloe White potted well in four frames and Colin Norton shone with breaks of 53 and 32, along with Pascal Richard. Copnor E skip John Wyatt cut the deficit to 8-4.

Copnor D got off to a good start against the Xcels as Dave Gower made a 35 break and Wayne Rendle fired a 43 break. However, Dave Gowing was over the moon as Wayne Laxton, Barry Figgins and Sam Laxton turned it around for a 7-5 victory.

North End Bowls beat Alexandra Bowls 9-3 on their own baize in division three to go two clear of the pack.

Mike Dorey, Derek Sandy and Ade Pledge turned the screw.

Al’s Club are second after Trevor Sanders, Gary Linter and Karl Smith won their games.

Lance Cornwall and Mike Harmer did their best for Broadoak.

Ioan Moon, Brian Garside and Eddie Orsmond gave Craneswater Dandy a welcome win at Waterlooville B by 9-3.

Leigh Park B won the first four racks against Waterlooville D with doubles from Dave Riddell and Dean Bates. Craig Skeggs hit back before Ian Fleming made it 8-4.

Dave Weedon and Ray Axton could not halt Cowplain Misfit’s eighth defeat.

Cowplain B won 8-4 as Will Garrett, Roy Steere, James Curtis and Dave Pitman made no mistakes.