Mike Talmondt produced a splendid 97 break to join Andy Boulton and Pedro Ferguson at the top of the Portsmouth & District League high break chart.

The Craneswater trio are all now together on that mark.

Boulton and Ferguson both won again in a comfortable 8-4 success over Waterlooville A at Highland Road. Sam Tindall cut the deficit late on.

The reigning champions look set for their sixth-successive title but the team may be splitting up and joining other teams for a new challenge.

Copnor A won by the same margin as Bellair visited. Mark Tillison recorded a 37 break, Lee Eden made a 32 break and Ant Lacey called the tune after an early Havant double by Greg Jones.

Emsworth A just got the better of Craneswater R with Shaun Toms, Tommy O’Neil and Bobby Terry giving them a 7-5 win. Martin Richardson and Greg Vernon kept it close throughout.

The quartet of Heath Smith, Dave Rees, Steve Hughes and Pete Ferguson gave Cowplain Z an 8-0 lead, then Aaron Brett and Mark Jones took the next four for Craneswater Z.

Portchester X and Craneswater Q fought out a 6-6 draw at Castle Street.

Matt James and Andy Macey were the home marksmen just before James Grey and Leom Kelley produced a rapid reply.

Waterlooville Allstars are 30 points ahead in their pursuit of top-flight snooker.

Pascal Richard gave them an early lead, then Chloe White and Robert Lewis wrapped up a 9-3 success at Pompey Royals.

Copnor D are also well clear after an 8-4 victory against the E team.

Wayne Rendle and Steve Green made no mistakes to stay on the promotion wagon.

Third-placed Waterlooville D were in trouble as Cowplain Gas went 5-3 ahead.

However, Steve Wilson and Darren Harper soon reversed the situation for a 7-5 success.

Emsworth B scraped through in a different fashion against North End Bowls.

Paul Merrett, Wayne Talley and John Morrison put them six ahead.

They had to wait for Matt Beardsworth to produce the winner after doubles by Colin Elliott and Richard Jones.

Al’s Club were satisfied with a draw in division three after Mel Davis had given Creneswater Dandy the lead at Portchester.

Karl Smith grabbed a double over Nick Hutton to equalise and preserve Al's unbeaten record.

Second-placed Copnor Xcels took the lead against the Butler Boys and it stood at 5-3 after a brace apiece by Wayne Laxton and Andy Chambers with four left.

Geoffrey Burnard won two before the in-form Shaun Croxford ran in a fine 58 to see the Butler team through with a 7-5 success.

Waterlooville moved closer, albeit only by a point in a 6-6 draw at Alexandra Bowls.

Matt Power and Ian Cotton were the home winners, rubbing out wins by Ben Hounsome and Matt Johnson.

Bill Parsons gave Leigh Park a 7-5 success over Cowplain B.

Brian Doswell could not stop Cowplain Misfits losing again.

Lance Cornwall, Mark Restall and Simon Cornwall kept Broadoak in the lead for an 8-4 victory.