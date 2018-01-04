Thomas is looking Sharp

Have your say

COPNOR teenager Thomas Sharp has proved he is ready to make his debut on the Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour.

The 13-year-old increased his highest break to 23 against Zak Truscott in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

But it was the only match that the division two front-runner won.

Sharp will become the eighth player from the club’s junior leagues to compete on the Cuestars circuit when he makes his bow in the sixth leg at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant, on Sunday, February 4.

Meanwhile, Dean Russell is bidding for a first division one title after finishing runner-up in the previous two seasons.

He has been in good form and looks in a good position to go one better this time after performing well throughout the league season.

The 16-year-old tied the top group with defending champion Samuel Laxton and Callum White, the 2017 Cuestars bronze tour championship play-off winner.

It means he takes an 11-point lead over Laxton into the remaining four weeks.

Billy Reid won the second group for the second week running and climbed to fourth in division two. Henry Martin heads division three.

Four days previously, 14-year-old division one player Jamie Wilson produced a total clearance of 135 in a practice match against English under-14 champion Olly Gibbs.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.