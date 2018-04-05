Top honours safe for Laxton

Have your say

Competition is fierce throughout the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Division one leader Samuel Laxton won a high-quality safety battle with Zak Truscott in their final match to claim the honours in the top group.

Harry Wilson, Henry Martin and Thomas Sharp shared the points following a three-way tie in the second group.

Wilson won the tiebreak and is now leading division two.

Lennox Anderson dropped one place to second, while Martin climbed to third.

Sharp moved up to fifth in division one.

Laxton has an eight-point advantage over defending champion Dean Russell.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere, English Under-14 champion Olly Gibbs chalked up his highest break of 94 against Ryan Hughes in the second round of the Chandlers Ford Snooker Club Championship.

The 14-year-old from Gosport was knocked out 3-0 in his next match by beaten finalist David Mumford.

In Bournemouth the previous day, Gibbs topped his round-robin group in the eighth and final leg of the Cuestars south of England championship tour at Greenbaize SC.

He then lost 3-2 to Christian Chislett in the last-eight of the Snooker Hub-sponsored event.

Gibbs finished the season ranked joint 19th while group-stage casualty Jamie Wilson ended the campaign in 12th place.