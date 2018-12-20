Triple boost for talented snooker ace Zak Truscott

Have your say

Zak Truscott is celebrating on three fronts.

The talented 15-year-old cuesports all-rounder won £100 in a pool tournament, regained a junior snooker title and signed a new sponsorship deal.

Truscott, the youngest of the 32 entrants, clinched The Big Rich Memorial Shield at The Phoenix Club.

This is an annual pool competition held in memory of popular club member Richard Newman, who died on New Year’s Day, 2017.

Truscott beat Ryan Trotter, the son of defending champion Mark Trotter, 3-0 in the final.

After using the prize money to buy a new cue, he then finished the third season of the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar 11 points clear of Owen Jenkins.

Jenkins had edged Samuel Laxton 2-1 in the final match of the 20-week campaign to snatch the runner-up spot.

The much-improved Ryan Kneller clinched the division two title.

Truscott’s efforts have been rewarded with a new sponsorship deal.

He has been signed up by TRU Leads, a Waterlooville-based lead generation company that provides face-to-face appointments between businesses and prospective customers.

His World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley reckons Truscott can take his game even further.

The progress he is making has been impressive.

Dunkley said: ‘In the last five months, Zak has also recorded his first half-century break and won promotion to the Cuestars under-21 silver tour.

‘He has a good technique but he is far too hard on himself. He needs to stop beating himself up when things are not going well and start believing, like I do, that he can progress to the next level.’

The new Monday league kicks off on Christmas Eve. There will be no leagues on Boxing Day or New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Rhys Pearce beat Keira Hiscock and Archie Crump in a three-way tiebreak to win the round-robin group in the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Pearce is now level on points with second-placed Jayden Brookes and 13 adrift of Hiscock.