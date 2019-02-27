Waterlooville Allstars power on to reach the quarter-finals of the Peter Rook Cup

Have your say

Waterlooville Allstars booked their place in the Peter Rook Cup quarter-finals with an easy 7-3 win over Craneswater A at Aston Road.

Mark Lloyd stole the show with breaks of 74, 52 and 32 leaving Mick Kirby on his seat.

Steve Forster and Pascal Richard also won both as the Southsea gang suffered.

They may also suffer some more after the final two frames of the 12 were abandoned and they may miss out on a place in the last eight to Broadoak who they face next time.

Broadoak were dismal against Pompey Royals losing 9-3.

Paul Chivers, Jon Wilson, Steve Orchard and Dave Chivers gave them little sympathy at the Hilsea Station club.

Lance Cornwall got very little support.

Portchester X and Waterlooville A produced the perfect 6-6 score with every cueist winning a rack.

The top breaks were posted by Phil Watson with 42, Mark Kingswell, with a 41, and Rich Burnett, with a 38.

Cowplain Z have enough points in the bag to qualify in group A despite a shock 8-4 loss at Waterlooville B.

It stood at 4-4 then Colin Johnson and Kelvin Connor won the last four frames for the win.

A lone brace by Phil Skinner helped Bellair scrape through with a 7-5 success against Cowplain Misfits at Havant.

Cowplain Gas also had to hold their nerve for a 7-5 win against Waterlooville C.

Keith Jones and Neil Kirby chalked up early doubles but Andy Pycroft and Dave Pink hit back to make it 5-5.

However, Gary Swatton received a 15 start against Gary Wilton and he sailed in to be the hero.

Craneswater Z are in front in group C after a hard-earned 7-5 against Copnor Xcels.

Arthur Newland, Ade Binding and skipper Ian Carter, with a 44 break, all did well after Sam Laxton, with a 30, opened the scoring.

Matt Sheath, Paul Taylor and Ian Cotton starred for Alexandra Bowls as they beat Emsworth B 8-4.

A Paul Merrett 37 break and a John Morrison double were the highlights for the visitors.

Adam Giillen, Tony Lee and James Gray pulled Craneswater Q over the line with a 7-5 success against the Butler Boys at Southsea.

Singe Selvester, made a 39 break, and Shaun Croxford did not deserve the defeat.

Peter Rook and Stacey Wearn gave Copnor E an 8-4 win at Craneswater R.

It kept them at the top of the group D table.

Steve Wilson, Bill Phillips and Darren Harper kept Waterlooville D in the hunt for silverware as the Dandy’s were beaten 9-3.

Lee Eden and Mark Tillison gave Copnor A a solid 8-4 victory at Leigh Park.

Kenny Morgan and Trev Sanders ensured Al’s Club got a 7-5 success at North End Bowls.

Tony Allen did well in reply.