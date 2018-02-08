Waterlooville potters are on the Cuestars charge

Have your say

Six rookies from the junior snooker leagues at Waterlooville Sports Bar were in action on the Cuestars under-21 bronze tour at Top Spot Snooker Club in Havant.

Dean Russell collected his first Cuestars trophy for finishing runner-up to Steven Hughes in the plate final.

Samuel Laxton retained second place after losing 2-0 to O’Shay Scott in the last-eight following a titanic performance in the group stages.

The 12-year-old had actually beaten rankings leader Ronnie Sullivan, from London, and Riccardo Drayton, from Chandler’s Ford, who both reached the final.

Laxton has qualified for the knockout in all six legs this season,

Three others were making their Cuestars debuts.

And they were all drawn in the same four-man group.

Thomas Sharp qualified for the quarter-finals but lost 2-0 to Mason Wilson, from near Basingstoke.

Vinnie Rix and Owen Jenkins made group-stage exits, along with Zak Truscott, but proved they can compete at this level.

Will Forster, from Gosport, won his group but lost 2-0 to Sullivan in the last eight.

Cuestars stalwart Jamie Wilson, 14, has qualified for the gold tour knockouts in five out of five events.

Wilson beat Connor Benzey, the eventual tournament winner, 2-1 in the group stages before going out 2-0 to Oliver Sykes in the quarter-finals of the competition.

On the silver tour, Gosport’s Brett Wallace remains in second place after he was beaten 2-0 to Nat Kidner in the final.

Callum White reached his second semi-final of the season and was knocked out 2-0 by Kidner.

Trophies were presented by Trevor Sanders from Trevor Sanders Snooker and Pool Table Services

Coaching sessions are hosted by Tim Dunkley for under-19s at Waterlooville Sports Bar from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.

