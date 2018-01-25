Waterlooville progress with draw at Al’s Club

Have your say

Waterlooville D booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Peter Rook Cup with a dogged draw at Al’s Club, writes Graham Simper.

Young Lewis Wilson gave them the lead but Andy Howell won the last two for the Portchester outfit to keep them in the race to qualify from group A.

Emsworth A have a chance despite only managing a 6-6 draw at home to Craneswater Dandy.

Paul Dandy returned from a long lay off and proved his worth before Shaun Toms squared it.

Nick Fegan compiled a superb 78 in a draw with Ioan Moon.

Mick Hall put Copnor A in front at Leigh Park A.

It did not last long as Bill Parsons and Richard Parsons gave Leigh Park a 7-5 success.

Waterlooville C took an early 4-0 lead against Post Office and looked good value until Jamie Farrow won two before using the new rule to play twice and won again to take it to 6-6.

Bellair should win group B after sneaking a 7-5 victory over Waterlooville A.

An early double from Tony May against Nigel Ward proved crucial.

North End Bowls were relieved to beat Emsworth Originals.

Derek Sandy and Tony Allen were on target to stop Matt Beardsworth.

Craneswater R skipper John Peers lost two frames to Terry Lees before Mark Donnelly, Pete Parsons, Liam Melia and Jamie Sunderland turned the tide to beat Cowplain Gas 9-3.

The Southsea outfit should get through from group C.

Copnor D are a point behind after a 6-6 draw at home to Portchester X.

Dave Glover ran in a 44 in a draw with Darren Inch. Lee Rendle gave them the lead, then Justin Andrews won the last two racks against Jay Jobber.

Cowplain B recorded a 7-5 victory at Craneswater Z.

But it was a good day for the Craneswater Q team as they recorded an 8-4 victory at Alex Bowls.

Craneswater A are favourites to make it to the last eight after hammering Cowplain Z 10-2 on their own baize.

Pedro Ferguson and Stuart Calver put them in the driving seat early on.

Colin Rowe and Mark Kirby added further doubles.

Copnor E and Leigh Park B fought out a 6-6 draw.

Young Brad Weadon helped Cowplain Misfits earn a 6-6 with Pompey Royals.

The stationsiders had winners in Steve Orchard and Jon Wilson.

Ray Axton grabbed both for the Misfits.

Meanwhile, Mike Talmondt made light work of beating team-mate Andy Boulton to take The Graham Simper Cup.

He won 4-0 in an hour with breaks of 68, 49 and 46.

The former professional has won the trophy four times in a row and in five of the past eight seasons.