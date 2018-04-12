White’s delight after Silver Tour success

Have your say

Chloe White spoke of her delight after winning her maiden tournament on the Cuestars South of England under-21 silver tour.

The Havant talent was the only girl on the junior circuit knocked out rankings leader Brett Wallace 2-0 in the last four before defeating Ally Pollard 2-0 in the final at Salisbury Snooker Club.

White, 16, said: ‘It was a long day but I’m really happy to have won.’

Meanwhile, on the gold tour, Jamie Wilson made a group-stage exit despite beating tournament winner Aidan Murphy 2-0.

Olly Gibbs lost 2-0 in the semi-finals to Murphy.

Elliott Weston qualified for the knockout for the first time but was beaten 2-1 by Oliver Sykes in the last eight.

Zak Truscott demonstrated strength of character by bouncing back from a barren run to collect his first Cuestars trophy on the bronze tour.

The 14-year-old, from Waterlooville, lost 2-1 to Riccardo Drayton in the final.

Nine-year-old Owen Jenkins qualified for the bronze knockout for the first time and went out 2-0 to runaway rankings leader Ronnie Sullivan.

Joint-second placed Samuel Laxton lost 2-0 to tournament winner Drayton in the quarter-finals.

In the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar, Henry Martin rose to the challenge of making a break of 20 or more using reds and colours in the

The 12-year-old compiled a 22 against Harry Wilson – but lost the frame.

Truscott shares the lead with group-winner Wilson.