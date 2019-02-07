Wilson and Jenkins impress on Cuestars tour with good results in Bournemouth

Have your say

Two Waterlooville Sports Bar players collected runner-up trophies on the Cuestars under-21 tour in Bournemouth.

Jamie Wilson was beaten 3-1 by Connor Benzey in the gold final after a high-scoring day for the Havant talent at Greenbaize Snooker Club.

And Owen Jenkins extended his lead at the top of the bronze rankings after losing 2-0 to home player Adam Cowdroy in the final.

Third-placed Wilson is now just five points off top spot after six of the 10 legs.

The 15-year-old knocked in the day’s highest break of 86, won his round-robin group, and beat Ryan Hughes 3-0 in the last-four with runs of 70, 65 and 45.

Jenkins, meanwhile, scraped through the group stages as a best third after winning just one of his three matches.

The 10-year-old then defeated title-rival Dylan Smith 2-1 from 1-0 down in the last-eight and Harry Wyatt 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Thomas Sharp, who won the fifth leg in Chandler’s Ford, moved up to second place after his fifth semi-final exit of the season. He lost 2-0 to Cowdroy.

George Laxton also lost 2-0 in Cowdroy in his second-successive last-eight appearance.

Daniel Walter climbed to joint sixth after reaching the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five legs. He lost 2-0 to Wyatt.

In the silver quarter-finals, Samuel Laxton went down 2-1 to beaten finalist Richard Hillgrove and Callum White was defeated 2-0 by tournament winner Louie Leighton.

Will Forster was knocked out 2-0 by Hillgrove in the semis.

Gold players Elliott Weston and Chloe White, silver players Dean Russell, Harry Wilson and Zak Truscott plus bronze player Sam Walter made group-stage exits.

Elsewhere, Daniel Harvest won his first Open Series tournament at Chandlers Ford SC.

The profoundly deaf cueman from Portchester, who also competes on the World Disability Billiards and Snooker circuit, beat former champion Hughes 2-1 in the week-23 final.

Cuestars gold tour player Arron Smith kicked off a high-scoring Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar with a 64 break in his first match against Vince Inman.

England international Wilson eclipsed that with a 68 break in his last game against Tyler Mack and added a 61 for good measure.

Three-time champion Samuel Laxton has taken the lead in division one on frames won from Truscott.

Two new high breaks were recorded in the closing stages of the Monday Junior Snooker League.

Mack compiled a personal best 22 break and Inman upped his highest break to 15 in the same match.

And Tyler Rodgers celebrated his 10th birthday with three wins out of five in the Junior Pool League.

Defending champion Keira Hiscock was undefeated in the top group and now leads second-placed Archie Crump by one point.

Newcomer Rhys Daffin won the second group.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.